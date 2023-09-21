Fadina Unveils Awori Heritage Revived

As Awori people look to another colourful and fruitful celebration of Awori Day Cultural Festival this year, the Chairman of Awori Tourism, Prince Adetunji Femi Fadina, who is also the Chairman of the festival’s Central Working Committee, has disclosed plans to use the festival to revive the cultural heritage of the Aworis.

He made this disclosure in a post on his Facebook timeline, stating that; ‘‘The upcoming edition of the Awori Day Cultural Festival, slated for December 10, 2023, is set to break new ground as it ushers in a fresh wave of enthusiasm and youthful energy. ‘‘This year’s festival holds a special place in our hearts as it places a spotlight on the vital role of the youth in preserving and celebrating our traditional Awori customs, rituals, and art forms.

‘‘Under the compelling theme of “Awori Heritage Revived,” we embark on a journey to ensure that the vibrant tapestry of our cultural legacy remains an enduring and cherished part of our collective identity. It’s a theme that resonates with the past, present, and future, as we come together to honour our roots while embracing the modern world.

‘‘Throughout the festival, you can look forward to captivating performances, insightful discussions, and immersive experiences that highlight the essence of Awori culture. ‘‘We are committed to nurturing a deep appreciation for our heritage among the youth, empowering them to become torch- bearers of tradition, and ensuring that our customs continue to thrive in the years to come.

‘‘Join us on this remarkable journey as we witness the revival of Awori heritage in all its glory, guided by the vibrant spirit and boundless creativity of our youth. Awori Day Cultural Festival 2023 promises to be a vibrant and unforgettable celebration, uniting generations and safeguarding the treasures of our culture for the future.’’