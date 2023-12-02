Fadina Canvasses Reasons For Shift Of Awori Day Cultural Festival

Prince Femi Fadina is the Chairman of Awori Tourism and also of the Local Organising Committee of Awori Day Cultural Festival, which was earlier scheduled to hold sometime this month but was moved to the second week in December of 2024. Speaking on the development, Fadina said the principal reason for the shift of the festival to next year, was to give enough room to address the challenges of logistics, foster relationship among the people and their traditional rulers and institutions so as to have a successful and inconclusive festival.

‘‘The postponement of Awori Day was due to unforeseen logistical and relationship challenges and the need to ensure a more comprehensive and inclusive celebration with our traditional institution authority, the Obas,’’ disclosed Fadina Adding that, ‘‘the new date scheduled for Awori Day is every two weeks in December 2024. Before the postponement, our preparations were at an advanced stage, encompassing cultural showcases, traditional performances, logistical arrangements, and community engagements.

‘‘The postponement offers an opportunity to reassess strategies and intensify preparations, ensuring an even more vibrant and well-executed event in 2024. ‘‘Expectations for this year include fostering a cultural unity programme, showcasing Awori heritage, promoting tourism, and celebrating traditional values through engaging activities.’’ He refuted the news of Lagos State gov- ernment, which was a major supporter of the event last year pulling out of the event this year that necessitated the shift by one year, noting that Lagos State government has a major sponsor and backer of the festival.’’

‘‘The Lagos State government remains a steadfast supporter of the event and Ogun State too, demonstrating continued commitment to preserving and promoting cultural heritage,’’ he said while disclosing also that, ‘‘we anticipate increased participation and support from the private sector, emphasising collaboration for the festival’s success. ‘‘Awori Day Cultural Festival is a celebration that honours Awori heritage, featuring cultural displays, traditional performances, art exhibitions, and culinary delights.

Building on last year’s success involves expanding event scope, improving logistics, enhancing cultural representation, and increasing community involvement. ‘‘The expected audience for the festival includes locals, tourists, cultural enthusiasts, government officials, and stakeholders interested in experiencing Awori culture and tradition.’’ On Awori Tourism commitment to developing and promoting Awori cultural tourism heritage, Fadina said, ‘‘Awori Tourism aims to develop Awori and its tourism by promoting cultural preservation, community engagement, economic development, and tourism opportunities.

Responses to the Awori Tourism initiative have been positive, fostering community pride, cultural awareness, and economic prospects within the region.’’ However, he noted challenges being faced in achieving this to include, ‘‘infrastructure limitations via collaboration, funding constraints, and working with the right institutional structures.’’ All of these and many more, he said are, ‘‘addressed through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions.’’