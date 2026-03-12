Fadeyi Community Protests Poor Power Supply

Residents of the Fadeyi community in Lagos on Thursday stormed the office of the Ikeja Electric Distribution Company at Onipanu to protest poor power supply to the area.

The protesters accused the distribution company of providing inadequate electricity to the community since last year, with no solution in sight.

The Chairman of the Community Development Association (CDA) in Orile-Igbobi, Mr. Taiwo Adamo, who spoke with New Telegraph, said the protest was triggered by the persistent poor power supply experienced in the community.

He described the situation as worrisome, noting that residents receive electricity for less than two hours on weekdays and about four hours on weekends.

Adamo further explained that the area was initially placed on Band A, but residents requested to be moved to Band B. However, they later discovered that the community had been moved to Band C instead.

He said the development has negatively affected households as well as small and medium-scale enterprises operating in the area.

Adamo also questioned why the community was connected to the Mushin feeder, an area known for its epileptic power supply.

Speaking with one of the protesters, Mr. Ahmed Adejare, a hotel operator in the area, said the situation has severely affected businesses in the community.

He lamented:

“Jibowu has many hotels, and the poor power supply has greatly hindered my business and others, while also affecting many homes. I spend about N70,000 daily on fuel, and this is seriously increasing my overhead cost.”