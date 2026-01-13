Fadare Hails President Tinubu For Youth Empowerment Through Sports

The Personal Assistant on General Duties to President Bola Tinubu, Olawale Fadare, has hailed the efforts of the President towards the positive engagement and empowerment of the average Nigerian youth, using sports as a veritable platform.

He said: “It is without a doubt that Nigerian youths are in good hands. And it is obvious that President Tinubu is intentional about the socio-economic engagement and empowerment of the Nigerian youth through sports.

“From basketball to football and other sports, President Tinubu has shown his love and support for the committed efforts of Nigerians to reposition the country, positively, in the comity of sporting nations.

“The renewed hope agenda is now evident, even as the male senior national football team, the Super Eagles are presently performing wonders at the ongoing AFCON in Morocco.

These are, indeed, interesting times in our national life. “Athletes, administrators and of course, the stakeholders, are beginning to feel the positive impacts of the government of PBAT, and it’s no wonder that our sports are thriving.”