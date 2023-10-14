FAD Productions Hit Milestone With Original TV Game, Reality Show on StarTimes

FAD Productions Ltd, the renowned production company led by Fidelis Duker, has achieved remarkable success with the production of two original format TV shows for StarTimes Nigeria. The shows, “Hello Mr. Right” and the untitled reality show, have been capturing the hearts of audiences and receiving rave reviews for their innovative and entertaining content.

“Hello Mr. Right” is a thrilling dating game show that revolves around 12 young girls in search of love. The female contestants are pitted against a male contestant who must make the difficult decision of selecting his ideal partner from among them. The 13-episode series showcases the contestants’ efforts to charm and win the heart of their potential match.

On the other hand, Screen Perfect Reality Show features 16 aspiring actors competing for a grand prize and an exclusive acting contract. The contestants auditioned in Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja, with an overwhelming response from thousands of talented youths.

The show boasted a talented panel of judges, including Shaffy Bello, Ejike Asiegbu, and Ninanlowo Bolanle, who lent their expertise to select the deserving winners. Fidelis Duker, the vision- ary behind FAD Productions Ltd, expressed his delight with the overwhelming success of both shows.