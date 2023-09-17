Facts You May Not Know About Nollywood Actor, Jimmy, Pastor Odukoya’s Successor

Nollywood actor, Jimmy Odukoya, has been announced as the successor of the late senior pastor and founder of of The Fountain of Life Church (TFOLC), Taiwo Odukoya.

Sunday Telegraph reported that during a church service on Sunday, September 17, Jimmy Odukoya, the son of Bimbo and Taiwo Odukoya, was selected as the senior pastor of the church.

Announcing the decision, Pastor Rotimi Okpaise explained that the late Odukoya had shared his succession plan with the Board of Trustees (BoT) members before his passing.

According to Okpaise, the BoT unanimously elected Jimmy as the senior pastor and chairperson of the board.

READ ALSO:

Here are seven things you may not know about Jimmy Odukoya, who is popularly recognized for his role in the 2022 movie “Woman King”:

1. Jimmy is the first son of late Pastor Taiwo and Bimbo Odukoya, who died in the infamous 2005 Sosoliso plane crash.

2. He has two female siblings from his deceased mother and two male siblings from his late stepmother, Nomthi Odukoya, whom his father married in 2010.

3. He had his primary and secondary education in Lagos State, Nigeria, before moving to the United States of America, where he bagged his first degree in Business Administration from Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

4. Jimmy earned his ministerial license in early 2009 and was ordained pastor at Fountain of Life Church in 2010.

5. He made his acting debut in the Nollywood industry with the first role in a movie titled ‘Baby Shower’ produced by Nollywood actor cum politician, Desmond Elliot.

6. Jimmy Odukoya and his wife Kemi got married in London on March 9, 2013, and their union is blessed with two kids, a boy and a girl.

7. Pastor J, as he fondly called, lived in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he became active in Greenwood Christian Center under Bishop Gary and Debie McIntosh.