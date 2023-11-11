Factors That Will Shape The Outcome Of Bayelsa Governorship Election

Today, Saturday, November 11, 2023, Bayelsa State witnesses its highly anticipated governorship election. The atmosphere is charged with excitement as the D-Day has finally arrived. Anticipating a massive turnout, with thousands, if not millions, of South South State residents exercising their right to vote, this election will decide who will hold the coveted office of the Governor. In this analysis, OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI delves into the pivotal factors that will shape the outcome of this critical governorship election.

The factors:

Incumbent performance: The performance of the incumbent governor and their administration will be a crucial factor. Voters will assess whether the current administration has fulfilled its promises and whether it has effectively addressed key issues in the state. This will be considered vis-a-vis the programmes of the candidates of other political parties that are competing in the election. Time will tell who the people of the state will choose at the end of the day.

Party dynamics:

The political parties and candidates in the election will have a substantial impact. The popularity and credibility of the parties and the governorship candidates they field will influence the voters’ decisions. This has been noticed in past elections and it is certain that the popularity of the candidate of a party is a determining factor in the election. This has happened in the past, where parties presented unpopular candidates and such candidates caused the parties to lose the elections.

Zoning and power rotation:

Bayelsa State has a history of power rotation and zoning. This factor may determine which region of the state is expected to produce the next governor. The support for or against this rotational principle can sway voters.

Voter turnout:

The level of voter turnout will be vital. A higher turnout generally favours the democratic process as it reflects the engagement of the electorate. Factors like voter education, mobilization, and election security will influence this. It is believed that the turn out of voters will affect the results of the election. Where there is voter apathy, it might be difficult for the choice candidate of the people to win the election easily. It is expected that when voters turn out enmasse, then the most popular candidate will carry the day.

Campaign strategies:

The effectiveness of campaign strategies, including the ability of candidates to connect with voters and convey their messages, can greatly affect the election’s outcome. While campaigns have since stopped, people will reflect on the messages that have earlier been passed across to them. The messages will continue to reverberate in their memory and this will go a long way to determine who they will eventually vote for in the election.

Regional and ethnic factors:

Bayelsa State is ethnically diverse, and regional and ethnic affiliations often play a role in the choice of candidates. The ability of candidates to build broad coalitions across ethnic groups may be crucial. This will also play out in the election without any iota of doubt.

Economic and development Issues:

The economic situation in the state, including issues like job creation, infrastructure development, and poverty alleviation, will be essential factors. Voters are likely to support candidates who presented credible plans for economic growth and development. It is a known fact that Nigeria is a country crying for development on all fronts and this will play out in the choice of the voters in the Bayelsa State electron today. Security and violence: The level of security during the election will be significant. Peaceful elections are essential for citizens to exercise their right to vote without fear of violence or intimidation.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC):

The credibility and impartiality of the electoral commission responsible for conducting the election will be vital. Voters need to trust that the process is fair and transparent. They will expect that the INEC will be an unbiased umpire that will conduct an election that would be acceptable to all and sundry in the South South state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said recently that it will deploy two National Commissioners and eight Resident Electoral Commissioners to support its office in Bayelsa for today’s governorship election. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said this in Yenagoa, at a stakeholders meeting while assuring that the Commission is committed to making the election free, fair and credible.”

“For more effective supervision of the process, we are deploying two National Commissioners, and eight resident electoral Commissioners to support our office in Bayelsa, I wish to assure you of our commitment to a free, fair and credible election come Saturday,” Yakubu said. He also warned that the Commission will not count votes in any polling unit where violence occurs in Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa.

“I want to let you know that our BIVAS have been customized for INEC, so INEC details and the name of the parties are on the BIVAS, so any BIVAS you see without INEC details cannot be from INEC. “Another thing, we have the list of the serial number of the BIVAS we are going to use, the result sheets will be signed at the polling units. “Where there is violence, it will be zero, we will not return to that polling unit to conduct the election.

“We have recruited and carefully trained all categories of ad-hoc staff to be deployed to the field, all non-sensitive materials have been distributed to all the eight local government area offices of the state, voter education and sensitization is ongoing,” he said. Yakubu added: “We have arranged the transportation of personnel and materials to ensure that the polling units open on schedule on election day.”

Endorsements and influential figures:

Endorsements from influential political figures, community leaders, and interest groups can significantly impact the election. The support of prominent individuals and organizations can sway voters. Definitely this has also played out in the different election campaigns in the state. It is believed that some powerful forces are behind some of these candidates and the choice of the people would depend on how influential those that endorsed the candidates are.

Social media and information dissemination:

The role of the social media and information dissemination in shaping public opinion cannot be underestimated. The use of technology and the internet will play a part in candidate visibility and messaging.

Police Role:

Security: The police would play a crucial role in maintaining law and order during the election. Reports indicate that they have since deployed officers in polling stations and strategic locations to prevent violence and ensure the safety of voters and election officials.

Crowd control: The police would be expected to manage crowds at polling stations to prevent any disruptions to the voting process.

Investigating election-related crimes:

The police are expected to investigate and take action against any election-related crimes, such as voter intimidation, electoral fraud, or vio- lence. So they are expected to be all out as the voters go out to cast their votes in the election today and ensure that anyone that tries to affect the process is arrested and made to face the music.

Securing sensitive materials:

The police would assist in securing sensitive election materials, including ballot boxes and result sheets, to prevent tampering with election results. Escorting election officials: Police officers are expected to provide security escorts for INEC officials and materials, especially in volatile areas.

Response to emergencies:

Expectedly, the police would be ready to respond to any emergencies or incidents that could threaten the peaceful conduct of the election. Speaking on the governorship election in Bayelsa State, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Kayode, Egbetokun, vowed to ensure free and peaceful polls in the state, stating that perpetrators of violence will have the security forces to contend with.

The IGP, who stated this on Monday during a courtesy visit to the state Governor at the Government House in Yenagoa, also read the riot act to perpetrators of electoral violence to steer clear of Saturday’s governorship election in the state. He stated that the force and other security agencies were fully ready and duty bound to ensure free and fair polls in the state and that trouble- makers would be made to face the full weight of the law.

He explained that his visit was in respect of the election and assured that the police was neutral. While calling on Bayelsans to have confidence in the police, he emphasized that the increased deployment of its personnel in the state was in order to forestall any violence during the poll. He said: “Your Excellency, you are aware that the election is just four days away. I want to assure you that the police, with the assistance of other security agencies, will provide adequate security for the election on November 11.

“In Bayelsa State, and in the other two states where the election will be taking place, I want to say with confidence that the police and other security agencies have taken a position to be neutral in this election. “However, those with criminal intention to disrupt the election in Bayelsa will meet our men on ground. They will have the whole of us to contend with.”

Both the INEC and the police have pivotal roles in ensuring the integrity and security of the Bayelsa state governorship election on November 11, 2023, and their collaborative efforts are crucial for a successful electoral process. In the Bayelsa State governorship election, the interplay of these factors will ultimately determine the choice of the next governor. It will be a test of the state’s political landscape, the effectiveness of governance, and the democratic process.