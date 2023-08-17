Factoring: Potential Game Changer For MSMEs’ Financing

A Bill for factoring as alternative finance window for Nigeria’s MSMEs is stuck at the National Assembly, five years on. Factoring has the potential to unlock over $6.6 billion financial flow to small businesses in the country, Abdulwahab Isa reports

Nigeria’s economy is hugely driven by the informal sector: Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria SMEDAN) in a 2021 survey put the total number of MSMEs in Nigeria at 39 million. The sector contributes 43 percent to Nigeria’s GDP. Regretfully, as vital and important SMEs sector to Nigeria economy is, it is established that bout 80 percent of them failed before their fifth anniversary due to the harsh economic environments, lack of access to capital, and poor business practices that make them moribund.

More importantly is the issue of finance and lack of access to credit. Lack of access to finance is a major deprivation for SMEs. This happens because conventional and formal finance houses are not disposed to lend- ing facility to SMEs due to embedding risks. To break the finance barrier faced by SMEs from conventional banking outlets, the Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) and African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIM) collaboratively spearheaded the adoption of Factoring in Nigeria as alternative finance window available to Nigerian SMEs. A Bill for Factoring legislation has been with the National Assembly since 2018 unpassed.

Factoring as SMEs live wire

Factoring is an alternative finance window available to businesses for expansion and growth. It is a financial position whereby a business sells its account receivable to a third party called a Factor at a discount. The process makes it possible for a business to convert a substantial portion of its account receivable into cash. Factoring has become a rapidly growing source of external finance for small enterprises.

The United States of America, the United Kingdom, India, and other European countries adopted factoring as a finance window to benefit SMEs. On the African continent, South Africa, Egypt, Togo, Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso are among the African nations that have adopted Factoring. The introduction of Factoring in the financial sector will serve as complementary financing to conventional financing and will largely target Micro, small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

It will enable the provision of cash flows to MSMES, especially those that have quality receivables and may not be in a position to obtain adequate conventional bank finance due to high-interest rates, collateral constraints, or credit profile constraints. The journey to integrate Nigeria’s SMEs into Factoring compliance started a few years ago with the NEXIM Bank/ Afrexim Bank initiative. The two banking institutions are at the forefront of its advocacy and adoption.

Bill stuck in NASS:

A Bill for the enactment of Factoring Act has been in the National Assembly in 2018 without passage. It has been argued that Factoring has the ability to unlock over $6.6 billion in financing to small businesses in the country. The delay in the passing Factoring Bill rubs off Nigeria’s SMEs the opportunity for cheap and available financing window. To close the delay gap, and avail Nige- ria’s SMEs an immediate financing opportunity in Factoring, both NEXIM Bank and Afrexim Bank have begun rallying stakeholders to the adoption of Factoring while awaiting passage of the Bill.

A Factoring workshop designed to equip stakeholders on its nitty-gritty held recently in Abuja. It was facilitated by NEXIM Bank and Afrexim. Speaking at the occasion, Managing Director/ Chief Executive, Nigerian Export -Import Bank (NEXIM), Mr. Abba Bello, described Factoring as the best financing option that will mitigate the traditional challenges of SMEs in meeting the eligibility criteria for accessing credit from traditional banking institutions.

Bello said it was important to make progress with Factoring services, particularly against the backdrop of the AfCFTA and the need to promote financial inclusion and MSMEs’ development for economic growth and employment generation. Bello noted that that the development finance institution was committed to facilitating the growth and development of the trade credit insurance market, and other key financial infrastructure that will engender a sustainable Factoring ecosystem.

He reiterated the bank’s commitment to the current advocacy and partnership framework towards the promotion of Factoring services, adding that the training workshop would, no doubt, facilitate capacity building and technical skill acquisition preparatory to the introduction of Factoring services in Nigeria. Abba said the Bill before the National Assembly if passed would create regulated funding environment for SMEs to operate, grow and sustain their operations without depending on tangible collaterals to secure institutional funding support.

“Nigerian Export–Import Bank (NEXIM) have over the years been engaged in joint advocacy with partners like CBN FSS2020, Afreximbank, Factor Chain International and other stakehold- ers in the Nigerian Factoring Working Group to champion the passage of a draft Factoring Bill currently at the National assembly, as well as the issuance of specific Factoring Regulation / Circular towards a transparent and credible factoring service in Nigeria,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of Factoring to Africa continent economy, Head, Client Relations of African Export-Import Bank (Afrexim Bank), Mr. Peter Olowononi, said Africa had yet to take tge advantages embedded in Factoring as a viable alternative for MSMEs financing. He noted with regret that vulnerability of SMEs arose largely from the lack of access to affordable and effective finance.

He said lack of access to finance reflected a number of different underlying causes, including lack of firm skills in preparing bankable proposals, lack of SME finance skills in banks, risk-averse banks with excessive collateral requirements, lack of specialised financial institutions, shallow capital markets or a weak financial sector in general, amongst others. “Ensuring the availability of ad- equate and appropriate financing to SMEs is essential to help them develop to their full potential.

It is only through making such financing available to SMEs that they will be able grow and mature to take advantage of trade opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement, for instance. “Factoring provides an important alternative to the other external financing sources available for SMEs such as bank loans, leasing, venture capital etc. “Fortunately, factoring is emerging in Africa and is providing significant market opportunities as evidenced by the growth of the industry in recent years,” he observed.

Peter recalled with nostalgia that there were only a handful of Factoring companies in Africa continent a few years ago. “Today, there are 40 African factors that are FCI members, not to mention those that are still to join FCI from a total of 184 companies offering factoring. Factoring volumes in Africa are in the north of €41.8 billion and is expected to reach €50 billion by 2025. To ensure that factoring is effectively deployed to unlock the potential of African SMEs, more needs to be done, particularly in terms of scale, market expansion and market participants.

“For instance, Africa remains a marginal player in the global factoring market, accounting for one percent of the €3.7 trillion global factoring volumes in 2022. “In addition, the factoring volumes in Africa remains concentrated in a handful of countries, namely South Africa (89%), Morocco (6%) and Egypt (3%) who ac- count for about 98% of the factoring volumes in Africa. “Further still, the market structure is highly skewed.

The largest five factoring companies in each market account for about 83 per cent of factoring volumes in those markets. When looking at market participants we also see that factoring in Africa is dominated by banks, which represent 46 percent of all factoring activity followed by banking subsidiaries with 27 percent and 10 percent non-bank finance companies. It is therefore essential that factoring should be open to companies interested in this financial service to expand its reach to SMEs who are poorly banked by the banking sector,” he said. Another reason he cited for low factoring volumes was lack of credit insurance.

“Non-recourse factoring (with credit protection/insurance) globally is the largest type of service offered in factoring accounting for about 53 percent of factoring business. However, according to the International Credit Insurance and Surety Association (ICISA), trade credit insurance in sub-Saharan Africa is largely confined to South Africa. This observation is profound. For one, it supports the theory of the significant impact that credit insurance has on factoring.

South Africa, which is the largest market for factoring in Africa accounting for 89 per cent of factoring volumes in Africa in 2022 is also the largest credit insurance market in Africa. The correlation between factoring volumes and the penetration of credit insurance in South Africa cannot be a coincidence,” he said. The Technical Adviser to the NEXIM Bank MD, Mr. Hope Yongo, recommended that stakeholders should immediately commence pilot factoring services with regulation while still awaiting an Act of the National Assembly to back up the operation.

He said the plan was to leverage existing regulations in the banking industry for a start. According to him, countries including Egypt and India among others, initially started factoring without a law. He believed that the positive results from its operation will speak louder and hasten the passage of the Bill. Yongo warned that waiting for the passage of the Bill by the legislature could further put Nigeria behind as well as hamper progress in its deployment. He added factoring represented an opportunity to diversify the country’s non-oil export base and boost trading with neighboring countries.

Tackling emerging challenges

Though Factoring is yet to be operationalised in Nigeria, stakeholders envisaged likelihood of teething challenges. A roundtable series on Factoring as finance window for MSMEs conveyed last year by the Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC) pointed out some of the challenges. The event, which had cross section of speakers, panelists, and participants across the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, securities markets, and industry regulators, was part of the institution’s commitment to fostering conversations and knowledge sharing to advance the financial services sector.

A member of the panelists, Eric Intong, pointed at awareness as one of the challenges. He noted that many MSMEs were unaware of alternative financing solutions like factoring, adding that many lacked the capacity to take advantage of available opportunities and enjoined regulators to distinguish between factoring and banking, since receivables serve as collateral in factoring. He said lack of factoring legislation in place remained a challenge.

He gave assurance that NEXIM Bank and AFREXIM were playing vita roles in advancing the adoption of Factoring in Nigeria. Intong stated that the trade banks were currently working with the legislature to facilitate the passage of the factoring bill. Highlighting the major challenges facing the factoring market in Nigeria, Henry Emejou identified issues such as the absence of a regulatory framework, and a lack of quality, structured information amongst stakeholders, as some of the key limitations.

Last line

Majority of Nigeria’s MSMEs will survive and prosper with Factoring in place as alternative finance window.