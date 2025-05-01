Factional Zamfara Assembly Dissolves C’ttees, Alleges Fraud

Share

The factional Zamfara State House of Assembly yesterday announced the dissolution of all principal officers and standing committees, appointing two new committees. Factional Speaker Bashar Gummi made the announcement after plenary.

He said the Ethics and Privileges Committee and Works and Infrastructure Committee will be chaired by Masama and Bashir Zango, respectively.

The House resolved to file financial misappropriation reports against the dissolved House Principal officers to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to recover all alleged diverted public funds.

The lawmakers condemned the alleged lopsided appointment of permanent secretaries by Governor Dauda Lawal.

Ibrahim Tudu Tukur, representing Bakura State Constituency, drew the attention of the members unto how some local government areas were completely fenced out in the appointment of permanent secretaries.

