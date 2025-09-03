Factional Rivers APC Chair Pledges To Work With Fubara

The factional chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Tony Okocha, has declared his readiness to work with Governor Siminalayi Fubara when he is reinstated in office later this month.

The chairmanship candidates of Okocha’s APC faction won 20 out of the 23 local government areas during last Saturday’s election, while the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in three council areas.

The other APC faction, led by Chief Emeka Beke, an ally of former Governor Rotimi Amaechi boycotted the council election, alongside some other notable political parties.

Okocha, who spoke to journalists in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the APC would work with Fubara, noting however, that it would hold the governor accountable on issues of governance.

He said: “The governor who was suspended will return to office on September 18. The APC will work with him when he returns. “There are states where the governor and assembly members are in different parties, so we are going to work with him.”