Factional Party Crisis And Resolution Of Disputes

The organisation of meet- ings, congresses, conven- tions, and party primaries in 2026 will present significant challenges for political parties, the courts, aspirants, party members, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It is widely acknowledged that most political parties in Nigeria are grappling with serious leadership and organisational issues, resulting in crises, deep divisions, suspensions, expulsions, and factional litigations. Some parties consist of multiple factions and leaders.

Some have ‘proper structures’, while others operate with caretaker committees. Some individuals claim to be the party’s leader, whereas other factions say they have been expelled. Certain factions have expelled the party’s national leadership, and those expelled have expelled those who expelled them.

Parties have even issued expul- sion certificates to those expelled, only for those expelled to invalidate them. Some factional conflicts are humorous, while others pose serious constitutional, legal, and administrative challenges to the parties, courts, and the electoral management body.

The crisis, factions, and defections within most political parties will significantly affect the quality, legality, and transparency of meetings, congresses, conventions, and party primaries in 2026. They will challenge the leadership of political parties, the electoral management body, the courts, security agencies, and the Nigerian people.

How they are managed will in- fluence Nigeria’s electoral and democratic processes. It will test the resilience of our electoral and democratic institutions and the character of the existing political parties.

For clarity, the crisis in most parties is not ideological. It has nothing to do with the principles or philosophies that underpin the parties’ foundations. It is unrelated to the beliefs, values, and ideas that shape their worldview and behaviour. The crisis in most parties relates to party ownership. It concerns control of political power.

It involves patronage. It is about transactional politics. It also involves cronyism. It focuses on maintaining structures for others. Driven by ego, it has nothing to do with democracy or party supremacy. Since the problems in most parties are not ideological, they are difficult to resolve.

Some disagreements within political parties are hard to spot because they are hidden in different ways. Some come from personality disputes and the insistence of certain ‘leaders’ that they must keep competing for their favourite offices until they win.

Others happen because certain groups within the parties need to be recognised and consulted before any decision is made within the party. In some parties, it is difficult for leaders to accept a succession plan that does not favour them in the party’s leadership.

In fact, some party members do not realise that their party does not genuinely belong to them and that the leadership has sold it, holding it in trust for external influences. Some external influences possess the party’s registration certificate and decide who becomes a party member and who must be excluded.

In certain parties, the leaders are not interested in expanding the par- ty. They are not keen on recruiting new members. The party’s nomination process and candidate selection are transactional.

The party remains inactive during the off-peak season and only becomes fully active when the electoral management body releases the timetable and schedule of activities. The leadership waits for defectors seeking platforms and party tickets, ready to sell the ‘ticket’ to the highest bidder. Other factional disputes are dif

ficult to resolve because of the enemy within, either planted to cause confusion or to serve transactional interests. The enemy within weakens the party and ensures that only ‘weak’ or no candidates are put forward by the party. The decision to select candidates is made outside the party. It is irrelevant whether a party member leaves the party.

Although dispute resolution mechanisms exist in most party constitutions, parties frequently form factions, go to court quickly, and use suspensions and expulsions rather than adhering to established party structures and procedures.

So, where can the solution be found for resolving conflicts and crises faced by most political parties? This issue is vital because the safe, proper, and peaceful conduct of meetings, congresses, conventions, and party primaries can sometimes influence how the electoral management body conducts general elections.

So, how will the crises and challenges within the parties be resolved? The Supreme Court, in numerous judgments including Ambassador M. J. Abubakar Waziri v. Peoples Democratic Party & Anor (2023) 7 NWLR (Pt. 1882) and P.D.P v. Sylva [2012] 13 NWLR [Pt. 1316] 85, has explicitly stated that resolving internal disputes within a political party is solely a domestic matter; courts lack jurisdiction to intervene.

The Supreme Court has also emphasised that membership in a political party is voluntary and cannot be enforced. Furthermore, it has been reiterated that courts do not have the authority to decide who a party’s candidate should be, as long as the candidate is chosen through the proper process.

So, if the Supreme Court has washed its hands, can the electoral management body help the parties resolve their crisis? In other words, can the electoral management body act as a mediator in factional disputes within political parties? Will it be seen as a neutral arbiter?

Can the factional crisis in some parties be resolved, considering the forces, interests, and issues involved? Will the factional fighters turn the electoral management body into part of their conflict? Constitutionally and legally, the electoral management body can, as a regulator, intervene in factional disputes within political parties and ensure compliance with constitutional, legal, and administrative procedures.

The Independent National Electoral Commission is responsible for overseeing political parties. It registers political parties in accordance with sections 221 to 225 of the 1999 Constitution and sections 75 to 80 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Furthermore, item 15(c) of the Third Schedule to the constitution states that the Commission has the authority to supervise the organisation and operation of political parties, including their finances, conventions, congresses, and party primaries.

This aligns with section 83 of the Electoral Act 2022, which requires the Commission to keep records of all activities undertaken by registered political parties.

The Act also authorises the Commission to request information or clarification from any registered political party regarding activities that may breach the constitution or any other law, guideline, or regulation enacted under an Act of the National Assembly.

The Commission may direct its enquiry to the Chairman or Secretary of the political party at the national, state, local government, or ward level, as appropriate. A political party that fails to provide the required information or clarification, or to comply with a lawful directive from the Commission, in accordance with this section, may face a fine of up to N1,000,000.

The electoral management body can also issue guidelines or manuals to give effect to the provisions of the Electoral Act and to administer it. The electoral management body must realise that political disputes in Nigeria are ‘the more you look, the less you understand’.

Some political issues are emotional and emotive; the surfacelevel problems may be far from the conflict’s core. When attempting to mediate political disagreements, the electoral management body may find itself drawn into the conflict and become part of it.

Ordered leadership succession is crucial for party registration. Each political party submits its constitution to the electoral management authority, including any amendments. The authority monitors the expiry dates of elected officials’ terms and is formally notified of meetings, congresses, conventions, and primaries.

The role of the electoral management body is to ensure compliance with the constitution and laws governing party registration, management, and organisation, and not to indulge parties involved in shadow factional fights which amount to constitutional and electoral misconduct.

According to section 225(a) of the Constitution, one reason for deregistering a political party is a breach of registration requirements. The electoral management body must never endorse constitutional or legal breaches.