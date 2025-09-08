Factional Edo NLC To Join NUPENG’s Protest Against Dangote

A faction of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Edo State Council yesterday said it was fully prepared to join one of its affiliates in the state, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) in their proposed nationwide protest scheduled for Monday over alleged monopolistic agenda in the oil sector.

A terse statement issued by the factional chairman, NLC, Edo state council, Bernard Egwakhide, reads: “The Nigeria Labour Congress is in receipt of a letter to embark on a nationwide protest by one of its affiliates in the state , the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas ( NUPENG) on the monopolistic agenda in the oil sector and the draconian anti union activities by Alhaji Aliko Dangote and his cronies.

“The Edo State council of the NLC wish to state clearly that the council is in full support of the planned actions of the Warri zonal council of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) and will mobilize all its affiliates in the state in support and in solidarity with the Warri zonal council of NUPENG which is to commence on Monday 8th of September 2025.”