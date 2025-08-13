Factional Assembly Demands FG’s Full Security Takeover Of Zamfara

The Zamfara State House of Assembly under the leadership of Bashar Aliyu Gummi yesterday urged the Federal Government to intervene in the deteriorating security situation in the state.

It condemned Governor Dauda Lawal’s approach to the handling of the security situation, claiming that there is no coordination. The factional Assembly therefore asked the Federal Government to take full control of security in the state.

The members unanimously criticised the governor for not paying sympathy visits, nor sending government delegations or assistance to affected communities or victims’ families. Decrying the bandit attack in the Banga community in the Kaura Namoda LGA, the group accused Lawal of planning to visit the area because of Saturday’s House of Assembly by-election. The members, while expressing their concerns and disappointment in the state government, vowed to remove Lawal from office.