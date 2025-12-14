Factional Accord Party Holds Primary, Elects Bamigbola As Gubernatorial Flag-Bearer

Barely 96 hours after the emergence of Governor Ademola Adeleke as the governorship flag-bearer of the Accord Party for the forthcoming Osun State election, a faction of the party has conducted a parallel primary and elected Clement Bamigbola as its candidate.

Governor Adeleke had on Wednesday emerged as the party’s candidate after being presented as the sole aspirant. However, a faction of the Accord Party rejected his emergence, insisting that Barrister Maxwell Ngbudem is not the legally recognised National Chairman of the party.

In a fresh twist on Sunday, about 300 delegates of the Accord Party across Osun State converged at Regina Suite, Osogbo, where they conducted a factional governorship primary.

At the end of the exercise, Bamigbola emerged through a voice vote, after which the Chairman of the Primary Election Committee, Hon. Olufemi Ogundare, pronounced him duly elected as the party’s governorship candidate for the 2026 Osun State election.

Ogundare, alongside other party leaders, subsequently presented the party flag to Bamigbola, officially affirming his candidature under the factional leadership.

