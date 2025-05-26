Facility Mgt Firm Rebrands, Eyes Deeper, Maximum Local

Share

Tsebo Rapid, a player in the facilities management space, has rebranded to Tsebo Nigeria, marking what it calls “a dynamic, future-focused commitment” to world-class service delivery tailored to the Nigerian market.

According to a statement, Tsebo expects its rebrand, which officially takes effect on June 5, to strengthen the company’s local footprint while leveraging global innovations from its parent firm, Tsebo Solutions Group.

Speaking on the development, General Manager of Business Development, Kingsley Chijioke, noted that the rebrand “represents our unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s growth story.”

He explained, “By aligning our brand more closely with our local operations, we are reinforcing our promise to deliver innovation, operational excellence, and tailored service experiences that fuel our clients’ ambitions.”

Chijioke assured that the transition will be seamless, with no disruption to existing services. He noted that the refreshed brand identity will be rolled out across all company communication channels, digital platforms, and branding materials.

Meanwhile, Tsebo Nigeria Managing Director, Oliyide Oluwashina, described the change as “more than a brand update.”

“It’s a bold declaration of who we are and where we are headed,” Oluwashina exclaimed, adding that “Tsebo Nigeria is the fusion of deep local insight and global expertise, and it positions us to lead the transformation of facilities management in Nigeria.”

Tsebo Nigeria’s MD added that the company would remain focused on its core values of integrity, excellence, and client-centricity, while “creating value that resonates beyond service delivery.”

Tsebo Solutions Group currently operates in over 27 countries across Africa and the Middle East. The Nigerian arm stated that it will continue to draw from that global network while adapting to Nigeria’s evolving business landscape.

“We are building a future of smarter solutions, stronger partnerships, and deeper impact,” Chijioke remarked.

