Facial Treatment: What Pineapple Can Do

What you eat can double as your face treatment therapy. A homemade pineapple facial mask is one of those natural wonders filled with vitamins and enzymes ready to save your skin.

It is however still an underused ingredient in natural skin care recipes. You can enjoy a relaxing and satisfying natural spa experience right there in your own home with these pineapple facial masks.

It’s all made clear; these face mask recipes are as simple as ABC, affordable or down‑ right cheap and you probably have the ingredients already somewhere in your kitchen cabinets.

Some people will ask why a pineapple facial mask? What are the benefits of pineapple for me…or my skin? Pineapple is crammed with vitamins but most of all a very skin friendly enzyme called Bromeliad.

With these, it fights the damage done to your skin by free radicals, lifts dirt and dead skin cells. It hydrates and is also known to reduce age spots and fine lines and leaves the skin supple and soft.

Pineapple or a pineapple facial mask can also be a powerful ally in your quest against acne. Try a Papaya, Honey Pineapple facial mask.

This pineapple facial mask has all the action. It exfoliates, hydrates, moisturises, lightens skin colour and stimulates your skin

The antioxidants in the honey help nourish and repair your skin. It also attracts and keeps moisture there where it should be, under your skin.

You’ll be left with the softest, silkiest skin possible. Follow the steps below to make your homemade facial mask.

What you need

• 4 slices fresh Papaya (paw paw)

• 3 slices fresh Pineapple

• 1 tablespoon organic Honey

How to prepare

Mash the papaya and the pineapple in a food processor and add the honey. Mix everything well until you have a smooth paste.

Apply the smooth paste gently and equally with your fingertips on your clean face and neck. Avoid the eye area. Lie down, relax and leave the mask on for 20 minutes.

Then, wash it off with lukewarm water, end with a splash of cold; pat your skin dry with a clean towel. Finally, apply a moisturizer.

This way, you “seal” your skin to keep the water inside. Repeat from time to time for great result. Now you know what to do with your left over Pawpaw and Pineapple fruit.