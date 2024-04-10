Facebook User Apologises To Nathaniel Bassey Over Fathering Mercy Chinwo’s Son Claims

A Facebook user responsible for defamation and cyberstalking against gospel artiste, Nathaniel Bassey, Kingsley Ibe, has apologised to the singer and colleague, Mercy Chinwo.

According to reports, it’s said that Ibe also turned himself into police custody.

New Telegraph recalls that Ibe and three others alleged that Bassey fathered the son of Chinwo, an allegation that went viral on X.

The three other social media users, identified in a petition filed by Bassey are Okoronkwo Ejike, Terrence Ekot and Dj Spoiltkid.

A press statement released by Bassey’s legal representatives on Monday disclosed that “The police have taken his statement together with other incontrovertible evidence ready for prosecution over criminal defamation and cyber-related offences.

Statement reads; “Mr. Ibe has shown true repentance for his actions and made a commitment to turn a new leaf and become a more responsible member of society.

“His aged mother and family members have also apologized on his behalf, and I have decided to extend a hand of fellowship and love towards him.”

In an apology video made by Ibe on Monday, he stated he regretted his “reckless” statement, adding that he was not under duress to make the video

He said, “To you pastor Nathaniel Bassey, I express my sincere apology to you for the comment I made on social media and to your family as well.

“I know the damages it has caused and I take full responsibility and I am deeply sorry from the bottom of my heart.

To his fans and followers, to his ministry, the hallelujah challenge and the RCCG Oasis.

“I am also a fan of pastor Nathaniel Bassey for the past years and I did not make those comments with the intent to cause harm or evil and I am deeply deeply sorry.

“To minster Chinwo, I know I don’t deserve your mercy but I am deeply sorry and I ask you to forgive me.

“To the baby I know my message was harsh and might cause a negative impact.”

As at the time of report, Nathaniel Bassey is yet to respond to Mr. Ibe’s apology, who seems deeply remorseful, and also admitting to feeling depressed since the petition was announced.

He pleads for another chance, acknowledging the social media hype surrounding his actions.