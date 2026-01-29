Facebook To Empower African Creators At 2026 African Creators Summit

Facebook has revealed intention to to connect with and empower Africa’s growing creator ecosystem at the 2026 African Creators Summit holding on Thursday in Lagos.

According to the organisation, the African Creators Summit (ACS) is one of Africa’s leading gatherings for creators, storytellers, innovators and digital entrepreneurs.

This year’s summit theme, ‘Building a Sustainable Ecosystem Where Africa Trades Its Swag’, aligns with Facebook’s focus on empowering creators with tools that support monetisation, audience reach, discovery and community building.

Head of Communications, Sub-Saharan Africa at Meta, Oluwasola Obagbemi, said: “Ware dedicated to empowering creators in the communities they’re already active in so they can succeed and grow on Facebook while sharing original and engaging content.

“Events like the African Creators Summit, which bring together creators, storytellers and innovators, provide a platform to demonstrate that Facebook is all about connecting people.

We are excited to showcase the opportunities Facebook offers to reach a massive global audience, connect more deeply with real people and earn real money across all content formats.” The event will bring together creators, young adults and Nigerian celebrities to connect, collaborate and create memorable moments at the Facebook-themed booth.

Attendees will engage in interactive experiences that highlight authentic connection, community-building and the power of real relationships on Facebook, reinforcing the platform’s role as the largest network for meaningful connections across Africa.

Also speaking, the Convener of the African Creators Summit, Oladapo Adewunmi, stated: “Creators are the teachers and architects of modern culture. What they build today becomes the standard tomorrow, shaping how we dress, how we think and how we show up in the world.

That is why we introduced the African Creators Summit: to create the bridge between creators, businesses, platforms, policymakers and partners across Africa, so we can truly understand each other and build together.

Facebook’s continued support of ACS reflects a long-standing belief in creators, their stories, their businesses and their power to drive global impact from Africa. It’s a clear commitment to creativity as a catalyst for cultural influence and economic growth.”

Over the years, Facebook has evolved to meet changing needs by building strong experiences across Groups, Video and Marketplace. With the African Creators Summit positioned not just as an event but as a catalyst powering a diverse, inclusive and futurefocused Pan-African creative ecosystem, Facebook continues to power creativity and connection across the creator community.