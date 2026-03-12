Facebook Owner Buys ‘Social Media Network For AI’ Moltbook

Meta, the owner of Instagram and Facebook, has bought Moltbook, a social media networking platform for artificial intelligence (AI) bots to speak to each other.

The deal will move Moltbook’s team into Meta’s Superintelligence Labs and bring “new ways for AI agents to work for people and businesses”, Meta said.

The Reddit-like site started as an experiment in January for AI-powered programs to have their own conversations – and even gossip about their human owners – on Moltbook’s forums.

Many in the technology industry have been captivated by the computer-led dialogue on Moltbook’s forums, but it has also fuelled cyber security and ethical concerns regarding AI’s autonomy, reports the BBC.