Facebook Lights Up AprokoNation Fiesta With Community Celebration

Facebook brought a strong focus on community, creativity and youth culture to this year’s AprokoNation Fiesta 2025, drawing thousands of young adults into interactive experiences that highlighted how Nigerians are using the platform to connect, express themselves and explore new interests.

The activation, which ran alongside the annual wellness-theme festival in Lagos, showcased creatordriven engagements, short-form video moments and social interactions designed to mirror how young people navigate the platform daily.

Speaking during the event, Oluwasola Obagbemi, Head of Communications, Sub-Saharan Africa at Meta, said: “Facebook is a leading place for conversations about cultural moments around the world and more young adults in Nigeria are discovering that it is a useful place to spend their time.

“Events like the AprokoNation Fiesta offer a powerful opportunity to create spaces where young adults can get together with friends and make new connections around health, wellness and fitness.

We remain committed to adding products and features that empower people to express themselves, build meaningful connections and discover new opportunities.”