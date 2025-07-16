Facebook Cracks Down On Unoriginal Content, Demotes Spam Accounts

Meta has taken aggressive steps to prioritise original creators and reduce spam, impersonation, and content recycling.

Facebook has intensified its fight against spam and unoriginal content, taking action against 500,000 accounts in the first half of 2025 for spammy behaviour or fake engagement.

The platform also removed approximately 10 million profiles impersonating popular creators.

The move, according to the company, is part of a broader push to make Facebook’s Feed more relevant and support authentic content creators.

Accounts caught in violation face penalties ranging from reduced distribution and demoted comments to temporary bans from monetization programmes.

The company is now implementing stricter measures to curb repetitive, recycled posts, particularly memes and videos reposted without credit or meaningful additions.

Accounts that repeatedly share others’ content without permission will see reduced reach and lose monetization privileges.

Additionally, Facebook’s systems will now detect duplicate videos and limit their visibility, directing viewers toward the original creator. The platform is also testing attribution links on copied content to ensure proper credit.

To avoid penalties, Facebook advises creators to post primarily original content, add meaningful enhancements (such as commentary or creative edits) when using others’ material, avoid watermarks from third-party apps, and use relevant captions with minimal hashtags.

New tools in the Professional Dashboard and Support home screen allow creators to check distribution issues and monitor potential penalties.

Facebook said these changes will roll out gradually, aiming to foster a space where original content thrives. Further updates on creator support initiatives are expected in the coming months.