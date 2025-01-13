Face Your Studies, TASUED VC Admonishes New Intakes

Share

The Vice-Chancellor of the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun State, Professor Oluwole Banjo, has admonished the newly admitted students to be moderate in their extracurricular activities and avoid unhealthy behaviours to achieve their desired academic excellence.

Prof. Banjo gave the admonition during the 2024/2025 Academic Session Matriculation Ceremony held for about 9000 freshmen at the Otunba Gbenga Daniel Auditorium of the Ijagun Main Campus.

“Striking a balance between academic pursuits, social activities and personal well-being is essential. Also, do not be an Aluta major or academic minor, and avoid excessive involvement in extracurricular activities or unhealthy behaviours,” he added.

According to the Vice Chancellor, the foundation of the future academic pursuits, career goals, and personal growth of each student starts from matriculation.

Prof. Oluwole Banjo welcomed the new students into the prestigious institution, urging them to embrace excellence, integrity, and a commitment to academic success.

Prof. Banjo highlighted TASUED’s global reputation as the first University of Education in Nigeria, second in Africa, and eighth in the world. He gave kudos to the students for choosing the institution, emphasizing the opportunities for personal and academic growth that lie ahead.

“Matriculation marks a significant transition from secondary to tertiary Education.

“It demands greater independence, adaptability, and a willingness to embrace new learning methodologies,” Prof. Banjo further noted.

He encouraged the students to make the most of their time at TASUED by forming meaningful connections and utilizing the resources available to them.

The Vice-Chancellor celebrated the achievements of Miss Rachael Temiloluwa Ogunsanwo, a 300-level student from the Department of Mathematics in the College of Information Science and Technology, who maintained a perfect 5.00 CGPA and received ₦185,000 as a grant from the University Alumni Association during the 2022/2023 Matriculation Ceremony.

He urged the new students to draw inspiration from her dedication and strive for similar excellence.

Prof. Banjo also addressed the pressing issue of Cultism, describing it as a dangerous and illegal activity that disrupts academic pursuits and jeopardizes lives.

“Avoid any Association with Cults and report suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities,” he cautioned, stressing the importance of maintaining a focus on academic goals and personal development.

He further advised the Students to make effective use of the University Library, which he described as a vital resource for Academic Success.

“Develop Research Skills, utilize the library’s Staff, and take advantage of the wealth of information available to expand your knowledge and critical thinking abilities,” he added.

In his closing remarks, the Vice-Chancellor expressed gratitude to Parents and Guardians for their sacrifices and unwavering support. He urged the students to honour their efforts by making the most of their time at TASUED and striving for greatness.

The Matriculation Oath was thereafter administered by the Registrar and Secretary to the Council, Mr. Dapo Oke FCIA, MANUPA.

In the same vein, the National Alumni Association President, Mr Oladeji Bolaji Julius, presented a Cheque of One Hundred and Seventy-Five Thousand Naira(175,000) each to five Students from the five (5) Colleges in the University.

They are Quadri Dayo Tiamiyu, College of Agriculture and Hospitality Management (COAHM); Azeez Olamide Azeez, College of Humanities with a CGPA of 4.71; Rachel Ayinke Babatunde, College of Social and Management Sciences (COSMAS) with CGPA of 4.73; Oluwabusayomi Ehinome Adebayo, College of Vocational and Technology Education(COVTED), CGPA of 4.81; Boluwatife Gift Akindele, College of Specialized and Professional Education (COSPED) CGPA of 4.88 while Divine Obaseni Okpiafoh of the College of Science and Information Technology (COSIT)had the highest CGPA of 5.00.

The Alumni President congratulated the awardees for achieving the feat while enjoining others to buckle up their belts and surpass this year’s awardees.

In attendance at the event were members of the Management team, Provost, Dean of College, members of the Students’ Union and the Ogun State Coordinator, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Mr. Abdul Hakeem Abdulhameed amongst others.

