Face Rulership With Prayer, Ex-CAN President Urges Alaafin

Former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Supo Ayokunle, has advised the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, to lead with courage and seek divine guidance in order to overcome challenges on the throne.

A statement by the Director of Media and Publicity to the monarch, Bode Durojaiye, said Ayokunle gave the counsel while delivering a sermon at the Coronation Thanksgiving Service held on Sunday at the Anglican Cathedral Church, Esiele, in Oyo Town.

According to the renowned cleric, courage and bravery are essential qualities of effective leadership, especially in the pursuit of justice, freedom, and the advancement of peace and development.

In his sermon titled, “Reigning to Lead Oyo and Yoruba People to Prominence”, the Oyo-born Ayokunle described Alaafin Owoade as a “divinely ordained paramount ruler” and likened his ascension to that of King David in the Holy Bible.

“Kabiyesi, do not think that you are alone on the throne. Be courageous, steadfast, and committed. The Almighty God stands by you and is ready to assist you in leading the people aright.

“Fear no one but God. Call on Him, and He will not let you down. Your mission shall surely be accomplished,” Ayokunle declared.

He emphasized that the new Alaafin’s primary assignment is to lead the town to greater heights and stressed that while obstacles may arise, they can be overcome through faith, courage, and prayer.

He cited scriptural references, including Deuteronomy 31:8, Isaiah 41:10, and 2 Timothy 1:7.

The Cleric also urged the people of Oyo, both at home and abroad, to support their monarch wholeheartedly, show love, and avoid acts of vendetta, acrimony, and division.

He referenced 2 Samuel 5:1–3 to stress the importance of unity and loyalty to the throne.

In his response, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I emphasized servant leadership, saying that people feel valued when their worth is acknowledged beyond their actions.

“If our people feel cared for and valued for who they are, not merely for what they d,o we will have their hearts and loyalty. This involves listening to our people and finding ways to serve them, all motivated by a desire to see them succeed,” the monarch said.

He noted that while rules modify behavior, principles transform hearts, adding that lives are truly changed through internal transformation rather than external conformity.

The Alaafin pledged to uphold ethical standards and fulfill his promises, aiming to build an environment of trust, open communication, and collaboration.

Owoade also clarified that he had no prior relationship with either Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde or Senator Monsurat Sunmonu before his appointment.

“I never knew I would be the next Alaafin. I was neither desperate nor cutting corners. It was purely the will of God,” he said.

He extended an olive branch to fellow contenders for the throne, urging them to join hands with him in transforming Oyo.

“Let us remember: united we stand, divided we fall. In unity lies strength and progress, devoid of bickering and acrimony,” he said.

Reiterating his commitment to his royal agenda, the monarch assured the people of his sincerity and asked to be taken at his word.

He was accompanied to the event by his wife, Abiwunmi, who danced joyfully to the melodies of the church choir.

Other members of his entourage included prominent members of the Oyo Traditional Council (Oyo Mesi), such as the Samu, the Agba Akin, Baba Iyaji (Head of royal families in Oyo Town), elevated Baales, and members of the Owoade family.

A highlight of the event was the presentation of a customized Holy Bible to Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I by the Christian Association of Nigeria.

