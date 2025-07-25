Face Of Independence Pageant 2025 Kicks Of

The 2025 edition of the ‘Face of Independence Beauty Pageant’ and ‘Hero’s Award’ officially began on Saturday, July 19, with a high-profile press briefing and cocktail reception at the prestigious Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos.

The event, which brought together dignitaries, sponsors, past beauty queens, award nominees, and other guests, marked the formal unveiling of the upcoming season of the pageant and its accompanying ‘Hero’s Award’.

In her keynote address, the Convener and Executive Producer of ‘Face of Independence Nigeria’, Barr. Catherine Oloidi, highlighted the initiative’s longstanding commitment to national development through youth empowerment.

“For the past 15 years, the ‘Face of Independence Beauty Pageant’ has stood as a bridge between generations, nurturing young minds through education, entrepreneurship, and empowerment,” she said.

“We are driven by a single purpose: to develop human capacity and lift our youth beyond the margins of poverty, towards national pride, productivity, and purpose.”

Barr. Oloidi announced that the audition tour for the 2025 pageant will begin in Cross River State on August 13, followed by Port Harcourt (August 16), Imo State (August 19), Enugu (August 23), Abuja (August 27), and Lagos (August 30).

She also unveiled the grand prize for the 2025 winner, a Lexus SUV, which was on display at the event venue, symbolising the prestige and reliability of the ‘Face of Independence’ brand.

Beyond the glamour of the pageant, the event also celebrated the ‘Face of Independence Hero’s Award’, a growing platform dedicated to recognising exemplary Nigerians who embody the spirit of patriotism, resilience, and national service.

“This evening, we don’t just recognise these heroes; we amplify their stories to ignite a movement of national rebirth,” Oloidi declared.

She emphasised that the awards are not just about recognition but about inspiring a new generation to believe in the power of service and sacrifice for the country.

The night was filled with optimism and patriotic fervour as guests mingled, networked, and celebrated the unity of purpose that the platform represents.

Sponsors, supporters, and partners were acknowledged for their continued investment in the dream of a better Nigeria.

“Let this evening remind us that the future of Nigeria rests not in what we wish for, but in what we work for together. “Welcome, and thank you for being part of this remarkable journey,” Barr. Oloidi concluded.

The ‘Face of Independence Nigeria’ continues to blend pageantry with purpose, fostering national pride while empowering young Nigerians to become agents of change.

A major highlight of the evening was the official unveiling of Barr. Anastasia Ugbaka as the 2025 Pageant Ambassador, while the grand finale of the Pageant will take place on Saturday, October 11, at the Grand Ballroom of Eko Hotel & Suites.