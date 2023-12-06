Face Of Beauty CEO’s Ex-Husband Reacts To Abandonment Allegations

The estranged husband of the CEO of Face of Beauty, Patience Patra Idehen, Peter Idehen has broken his silence after being accused of scamming his wife and family.

New Telegraph recalls that Patience Idehentook to his official Instagram page to drag her ex-husband of stealing from her and also abandoning her and their children.

She also revealed that she and her ex-husband began dating in 2017, after which they got married while they were both students at the University of Benin in 2018. Their Union was blessed with two children.

Patra also claimed that, even as a student, she was making a lot of money from her beauty brand, adding that her spouse was an ordinary student who wasn’t yet making any money and that’s why she became the breadwinner of the family.

Narrating how the problem in their marriage started, she said it all began last year when she purchased a car in her name, which annoyed her ex-husband, saying her ex-husband’s demeanor and conduct toward her altered at that time.

The mother of two added that he then encouraged her to sell her new automobile and use the proceeds towards operating their home. Later, when they needed money again, she had to sell the house she was building as an understanding wife.

Reacting to these allegations, Peter denied abandoning Patra and their children in a viral video.

He, however, claimed that he traveled to go and hustle, and he always checked on Patra and the kids, and whenever she called she always said everything was fine.