Face Of Beauty CEO’s Ex-Husband Breaks Silence Amid Allegations

The estranged husband of the CEO of the Face of Beauty, Patience Egbor Mr Peter has broken his silence after his ex-wife called him out for abandoning his children and defrauding her.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Egbor had called out her ex-husband for being responsible for her downfall and abandoning her with their children at the lowest point of her life.

Responding to the allegations, Mr Peter neither refuted the allegations nor affirmed them, instead, he stated that he has no business bringing his family affairs on social media.

He added that the allegations made by his wife which involve him abandoning their children were completely untrue and that there’s always a two side of a story.

READ ALSO:

He said, “At the end of the day, I’ll never be seen doing online dragging with an ex I was once married to. I have too much respect for my children and for the union of wedlock that brought them into this earth.

So for these reasons. I will not tarnish, debunk, or try to defend anything to any online in-laws who weren’t there during the course of a 5-year marriage where lots of events transpired indoors to now know better because of a one-sided story being put out. Logically there are always two sides to every story.

The Internet never forgets and my kids will never grow up to see me dragging the mom online to gain sympathy that I didn’t ask for.

“I’ll only strongly advise you to refrain from saying I abandoned my kids, leaving a relationship that failed due to lots of reasons best known to the participants of the relationship doesn’t mean I abandoned you or my kids and you know I have endless receipts for that, which will never be published.

The protection and covering of my kids comes first before anything else even above my own self. So kindly refrain from putting my kids out there for online vultures, you know their daddy never abandoned them. Thanks.”