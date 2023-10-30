Face Of Beauty CEO Urges Nigerians To Take Down Video About Ex-Husband

Hours after calling out his estranged husband in an emotional video on her social media page, the CEO of Face of Beauty, Patience Egbor has pleaded that the video be taken down for the sake of the father of her children.

In a viral video, Egbor had delved into her private affairs where she cried out about going from being rich to penury and how her ex-husband contributed to her failure.

The businesswoman who was once wealthy in Benin but currently residing in Lagos sought help in the video regarding the shabby apartment she lives in.

However, hours after the video went viral, a snapshot circulating alleged that the Face of Beauty CEO pleaded that the intention of the video was never to attract bashing of her ex-husband.

Patience allegedly added that she’d work with her ex-husband for the sake of their children while recounting how they used to be friends.

She said, “Thank you all in the comments for your show of love and kindness. However, please I’d like the video to be taken down please. I never sent the video to any blog at all to post. I cried for help on my own page.

Please @instablog9ja kindly take it down. God bless you all for your help and love. Myself and my Ex will try to maintain a good relationship for the kids and for the fact that we were once friends.

“I don’t think these videos are going to be cool because all he will get is bashing. I just wanted help to restart my life not to bash anyone at all.”