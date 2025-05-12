Face of Africa Leadership Award 2025 Celebrates African Excellence in London

Share

The 3rd Face of Africa Leadership Award, organised by Triangle News International, unfolded in grandeur and inspiration on Saturday at the prestigious RHB 300 Hall of Goldsmiths, University of London.

The ceremony marked another monumental moment in celebrating African excellence, innovation, and transformational leadership on a global stage.

Hosted under the theme “Digital Governance: Opportunities and Challenges,” the event spotlighted the forward march of Africa in the digital age, while also honouring distinguished individuals whose work continues to shape the continent’s future.

In his opening address, Mr. Femi Salako, CEO of Triangle News International, welcomed guests with a compelling reaffirmation of the organisation’s vision: to tell Africa’s story with pride and purpose.

He said: “Today, we celebrate leadership, excellence, and the enduring spirit of Africa. “Our theme speaks directly to the times we live in, as Africa embraces the promise of the digital age…

Let today ignite fresh ideas and lasting collaborations for a digitally driven, prosperous Africa.” Among the high-profile recipients were: Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), awarded Personality of the Year, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and Seyi Tinubu, entrepreneur and youth advocate.

Others were Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, his Ondo counterpart Lucky Aiyedatiwa; the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande Wisdom, and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

They were celebrated for their contributions to governance, enterprise, community development, youth empowerment, and international diplomacy.

The intellectual highlight of the event came from Prof. Ojo Emmanuel Ademola, a global cybersecurity pioneer, who delivered a powerful keynote address titled: “The Digital Economy in Africa: Opportunities and Challenges.” He offered a robust analysis of Africa’s digital transformation, urging public and private stakeholders to invest in technology education, data governance, and inclusive access.

Tunji-Ojo commended the organisers for showcasing Africa’s best to the world. “This platform celebrates not just individuals, but the heart and spirit of our continent. I encourage Nigerians in the diaspora to keep representing our values with pride and integrity,” he said.

