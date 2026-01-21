Face Of Africa 2026: Zamfara Gov Accepts Leadership Nomination

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has expressed gratitude following his nomination for the 2026 Face of Africa Leadership Awards, organised by Triangle International Magazine, describing the recognition as an honour for both his administration and the people of the state.

Speaking during his acceptance speech at Government House, the governor said the nomination reflected a careful assessment by the organisers and reaffirmed his commitment to leadership that delivers tangible results. He dedicated the honour to the people of Zamfara, noting that the recognition went beyond personal achievement.

Lawal said: “On behalf of the good people of Zamfara State, I want to thank you for finding me worthy of this award. It is not something we take for granted.

“I believe you must have done your homework to be able to get to where we are.”

The Face of Africa Leadership Awards recognises public office holders and private sector leaders across the continent whose leadership is considered impactful in governance, development, and service delivery.