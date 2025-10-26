Face Massage: Trending Beauty Routine

Face massage is trending in the beauty industry because of the great benefits it has for both health and beauty. Beauty experts and social media influencers have created many video contents on why it is necessary to massage the face, at least twice or three times in a week.

It has been said to improve facial features as well as get rid of wrinkles. According to dictionary meaning, Face massages are a therapeutic skincare technique that uses gentle manual manipulation with hands or tools to improve circulation.

It also helps to improve lymphatic drainage, reduce puffiness and tension, and promote a healthy skin glow, with various methods including classic massage, gua sha, and lymphatic drainage techniques to address signs of aging, congestion, and stress.

A proper face massage involves using warm plant-based oils or serums and applying light, upward, and outward pressure with gliding and circular motions across the face, neck, and décolleté.

Benefits of Facial Massage

Improved Circulation:

Massaging stimulates blood flow, bringing nutrients and oxygen to the skin and creating a healthy, rosy complexion.

Lymphatic Drainage:

Gently stimulating the lymphatic system helps drain toxins and excess fluid from the tissues, reducing puffiness and contributing to a more sculpted look.

Tension Relief:

Massaging helps to relax facial muscles, relieving tension and reducing the appearance of stress.

Skin Health:

Techniques like using a massage roller or gua sha can enhance the effectiveness of skincare products, improve skin fullness, and support overall skin health.

Anti-aging Effects:

By increasing circulation, promoting lymphatic drainage, and supporting the production of collagen and elastin, face massage may help firm and lift the skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

How to give yourself a Facial Massage

1. Preparation: Start by cleansing your face and applying a plant-based oil or serum to allow your hands to glide smoothly.

2. Warm-up: Rub your hands together to warm them and then apply the oil to your face, neck, and décolleté.

3. Neck and Jaw: Use your knuckles or thumbs to stroke from the top of your neck down to your collarbone to encourage lymph drainage, then use upward and outward motions on your jawline to lift and firm muscles.

4. Cheeks: Use circular motions with your fingertips to massage your cheeks, working from the centre of your face outward towards your temples.

5. Eye Area: Gently use your index and middle fingers to glide and press under your eyes and around the outer corners, following the brow bone towards the temples.

6. Forehead and Brow: Use upward and outward movements on your forehead and gently pinch your eyebrows from the outer to the inner corner.

7. Cool-down: Finish by slowly gliding your hands down the sides of your neck, allowing any remaining fluid and toxins to drain down the sides of your neck and over the collarbone.