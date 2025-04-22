Fabian Urges Defence Minister To Step Aside Over Rising Insecurity

Share

Security consultant and public affairs analyst, Opialu Fabian, has praised President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to fighting insecurity in Nigeria, noting that the budgetary provision for security is the highest in history.

However, Fabian criticized the President’s appointees, saying they have not done well in addressing the issue.

“The President has done well. The budgetary provision is the highest in history, meaning the President has done well with the will to fight insecurity,” Fabian said on TVC News.

“However, these appointees have not quite done well. The President gave the security agents marching orders to end insecurity, but it doesn’t work like that.

“Insecurity is in stages – this has grown to this level due to negligence of past leaders.”

Fabian specifically slammed the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, saying that the call for self-help by former Minister of Defence, Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, is a vote of no confidence in the current Minister’s ability to tackle insecurity.

“If TY Danjuma is calling for self-help to end insecurity, that means he has passed a vote of no confidence on the current Minister of Defence,” he added.

“This is a clear indication that the Minister is not doing enough to address the security challenges facing the country.”

Fabian further criticized the Minister’s intelligence gathering capabilities, saying that it was not good enough.

“Intelligence gathering is a critical aspect of national security, and the Minister’s inability to effectively gather and utilize intelligence has contributed to the current security challenges facing the country.”

Given the Minister’s performance, Fabian urged him to step aside and resign.

“The Minister should thank Nigerians and the President for the opportunity to serve and step aside.

“It’s clear that he is not fit for the job, and his continued presence in the position will only exacerbate the security challenges facing the country.”

Fabian attributed the country’s insecurity to leadership issues and called for a rejigging of the security architecture to suit the dynamics and peculiarity of the situation.

“Our Armed Forces have done well over the years. However, they are suffering from leadership issues. The security architecture must be rejigged to suit the dynamics and peculiarity,” Fabian said.

“Benue and Plateau state governments need to take a more drastic approach to addressing the root causes of insecurity, rather than just treating the symptoms.

“The governments have not done enough because they are looking at the crisis from a surface level. There is a need for a more comprehensive approach that addresses the underlying issues driving the conflict.”

