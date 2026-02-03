New Telegraph

FAAN, Zuid Energies Partner To Operate Electric Taxis In Major Airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Zuid Energies Limited, a new-energy mobility and infrastructure company, are collaborating to operate electric taxi services across the airports in Nigeria.

The deployment is set to begin with a pilot phase in Abuja and Lagos.

Zuid Energies sometime last week deployed 20 electric taxis for operations at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

Zuid Energies Limited Chief Executive Officer Ogochukwu Abiakam said the initiative is designed to modernise airport ground transportation, support Nigeria’s broader energy transition and economic development goals.

