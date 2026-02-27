FAAN To End Cash Payments At Airports March 1

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced Sunday, March 1, to fully implement a cashless and contactless payment system across all airport payment points nationwide.

FAAN, who made this announcement on Friday, said the initiative is aimed at improving transaction speed, enhancing safety, and delivering a more seamless payment experience for airport users.

Taking to its official X handle, the agency said, “Effective Date: March 1, 2026. Pick up your Go-Cashless card at all commercial offices and Access Gates nationwide,” the authority said.

New Telegraph recalls that on September 26, 2025, FAAN announced the launch of ‘Operation Go Cashless,’ a contactless and cashless payment system — an initiative deployed in partnership with Paystack.

The authority said the cashless payment system will gradually phase out the collection of physical cash at revenue points, including airport access gates, car parks, and VIP/protocol lounges