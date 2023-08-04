FAAN Suspends Taxi Services In Abuja International Airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria(FAAN) on Friday announced the suspension of all Airport taxi services at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The suspension, which is with immediate effect, followed unresolved factional disputes among the car hire operators at the airport.

This was contained in a statement issued by its Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

The statement partly read, “The FAAN wishes to inform the general public that the airport car hire service at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja has been suspended with immediate effect.

READ ALSO:

“This is as a result of the unresolved factional dispute among the car hire operators which has been affecting airport car hire service operations.”

The statement added that FAAN recommended airport travellers use secure alternate modes of transportation or E-hailing services.

“As a result of this suspension, FAAN management advises the general public and all airport users, particularly our esteemed passengers, to use secured alternative modes of transportation or e-hailing services in and out of the airport,” according to the statement.

“The management of FAAN regrets any inconvenience this necessary suspension may cause our esteemed passengers, airport users and the general public. Normal Car Hire Services resumes as soon as their differences are resolved.”