FAAN Suspends Access Gate Fees At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport 

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the temporary suspension of all access gate fees at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the suspension, which took effect on Saturday, January 24, 2025, will last until Friday, February 7, 2025.

In a statement released by its management, FAAN explained that the decision was made to ease the traffic burden faced by airport road users due to ongoing construction activities.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) wishes to inform the general public that all access gates at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport are suspended to alleviate the traffic burden on our airport road users,” the statement read.

FAAN also expressed regret for any inconvenience caused by the construction work, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring a seamless travel experience for all users.

The decision has been deemed as a necessary step to reduce congestion and improve access to the airport during the construction period.

