FAAN Shuts Ibadan Airport For Upgrade

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the temporary closure of the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport (SLAA), Ibadan, Oyo State to facilitate infrastructure upgrades aimed at transforming it into an International Airport.

In a statement signed by FAAN’s spokesperson, Obiageli Orah, the agency confirmed that the Federal Government approved the closure, and the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has subsequently shut down the runway and suspended airport operations in line with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regulations.

Orah said that the upgrade aligns with the Oyo State Government’s strategic plan to elevate Ibadan Airport from a domestic to an international hub.

“Various improvements and remodeling works are currently underway. In compliance with aviation safety standards and procedures, the closure is necessary to ensure the safety of passengers and airport personnel,” the statement read.

FAAN appealed to airport users and stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation during the closure period.

