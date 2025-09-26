FAAN Rolls Out Cashless Operations At Airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has concluded plans to roll out” Operations Go Cashless “, a contactless payment solution at airports nationwide.

The pilot phase of the new arrangement, the authority said, will be flagged off with Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

According to a statement by the airport authority, the new payment architecture is part of its broader strategy to automate and digitise its operations.

FAAN said the new system will be driven in partnership with Paystack, a financial technology platform

The statement reads:” Effective September 29, 2025, all payments at FAAN’s revenue points, including airport Access Gates, Car Parks, FAAN VIP and Protocol Lounges, will go cashless, which means we will be phasing out the collection of cash at these points.

“Travellers and airport users will now enjoy fast and seamless services by using a secure contactless payment option.

This initiative responds to the growing demand for safe, modern, and transparent payment systems while ensuring Nigeria’s airports remain aligned with global digital trends.

“By reducing reliance on cash, FAAN aims to enhance efficiency, improve revenue assurance, and deliver a better customer experience at our airports.

“To ease the transition, trained brand ambassadors have been deployed at access gates and around the terminals to guide users, assist with onboarding, provide demonstrations, and answer questions they may have.

” In addition, passengers can obtain a FAAN Go Cashless Card at any airport access gate in Lagos and Abuja. After collection, users are encouraged to activate and fund their cards immediately.”