FAAN Requires N580bn for Runway Rehabilitation, Says MD

Share

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has revealed that it requires a whopping N580 billion for the rehabilitation of airports’ runways across the country.

Olubunmi Kuku, Managing Director of FAAN, who made this disclosure during a tour of Lagos airport facilities by Aviation Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ibrahim Kana, on Wednesday, said the airports’ runways, which were built in the late 70s, had outlived their life span.

“N580 billion is required to fix runways across all airports, their life span is between 20 to 25 years but most of the airports were built in 1978.

“Many of FAAN’s facilities, including terminals and runways, are aging and in need of significant repairs and upgrades. This affects operational efficiency and safety, and necessitates substantial investment for modernization.

“Also, despite efforts to enhance security at airports, FAAN continues to face challenges in managing security risks, particularly with the increase in air travel and the potential for terrorist activities or other threats at key airport locations. On land Encroachment, due to lack of perimeter fence, the Authority landmass is constantly being encroached on all over the country.

“Obsolete equipment such as old fire tenders, generators, air conditioning systems conveyor lines with worn-out slats, belts and motors, can be found in many airports that have low efficiency and have high maintenance cost,” she said. Kuku, however, said: “FAAN plans to modernize airport infrastructure by renovating terminals, expanding runways, and upgrading navigational aids.

In 2025, the construction of a new and befitting headquarters for FAAN will also be a top priority, providing a centralised and modern facility to enhance operational efficiency. Priority will be given to improving critical facilities at major international airports and enhancing regional airport capacity to meet growing passenger and cargo demands. “

We need to be deliberate about it. So many haphazard jobs and abandoned projects at the airports. The runways require major rehabilitation.” The FAAN boss also disclosed that the Authority.

Share

Please follow and like us: