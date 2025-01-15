FAAN Requires N580bn For Runway Rehabilitation – MD

Share

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has revealed that it requires a whopping N580 billion to rehab airport runways across the country.

Olubunmi Kuku, Managing Director of FAAN, who made this disclosure during a tour of Lagos airport facilities by Aviation Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ibrahim Kana on Wednesday, said the airports’ runways which were built in the late 70s have outlived their life span.

“N580 billion is required to fix runways across all airports, their life span is between 20 to 25 years but most of the airports were built in 1978.

“Many of FAAN’s facilities, including terminals and runways, are ageing and in need of significant repairs and upgrades. This affects operational efficiency and safety and necessitates substantial investment for modernization.

“Also, despite efforts to enhance security at airports, FAAN continues to face challenges in managing security risks, particularly with the increase in air travel and the potential for terrorist activities or other threats at key airport locations.

“On land Encroachment, due to lack of perimeter fence, the Authority landmass is constantly being encroached on all over the country.”

“Obsolete equipment such as old fire tenders, generators, air conditioning systems conveyor lines with worn-out slats, belts and motors, can be found in many airports that have low efficiency and have high maintenance cost.”, she said.

Kuku however said ‘FAAN plans to modernize airport infrastructure by renovating terminals, expanding runways, and upgrading navigational aids. In 2025, the construction of a new and befitting headquarters for FAAN will also be a top priority, providing a centralized and modern facility to enhance operational efficiency. Priority will be given to improving critical facilities at major international airports and enhancing regional airport capacity to meet growing passenger and cargo demands.

“We need to be deliberate about it. So many haphazard jobs and abandoned projects at the airports. The runways require major rehabilitation, “, she said.

The FAAN’s boss also disclosed that the Authority plans to increase its revenue for 2025 by adopting innovative strategies to increase non-aeronautical revenue streams, such as commercial concessions, advertising, real estate development, and cargo operations.

Kuku, who disclosed that N128.7 billion was remitted into the Federation account in 2024, noted that a reduction in revenue leakages in 2024 led to about 93% in Net inflows as compared to 2023.

While itemising the challenges of the Authority, she lamented that they have impacted its efficiency and operational capacity.

Speaking on its strategic focus areas for 2025, apart from adopting innovative strategies to Increase revenue, Kuku added that FAAN will also focus on Public Private Partnership to expand investment opportunities and develop underutilized assets.

To ensure compliance with global standards, Kuku disclosed that FAAN will invest in state-of-the-art security systems, including biometric screening and advanced surveillance technologies.

“Staff training on aviation security and safety procedures will be intensified to address emerging challenges and risks in the industry, FAAN will upgrade and maintain e-procurement systems to reduce technical downtimes, and we plan to align FAAN’s goals with National Aviation policies and international standards.

“FAAN will integrate environmentally sustainable practices into its operations, focusing on energy efficiency, waste management, and carbon emission reductions.

“The Authority will collaborate with industry stakeholders to adopt green airport initiatives and promote environmental stewardship. FAAN will prioritize increasing its workforce strength to support growing operations and ensure employee welfare through improved working conditions, comprehensive training, and enhanced benefits,” she added.

