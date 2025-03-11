FAAN Proposes Mentorship Programme For Women Aviation’s Career Growth

Share

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, has proposed the agency starts a mentorship programme for the women with a view to helping them with career growth in the aviation industry.

Kuku, who is the first female Chief Executive Officer of FAAN, said the idea was about creating a world where talent rises regardless of gender, innovation flows from all voices, and our differences which make them stronger and not weaker.

The FAAN MD, who spoke at the FAAN International Women’s Day Celebration in Lagos at the weekend, said: “When we exclude women from the economy, we essentially operate our global economic engine at half power.

Studies show that gender inequality isn’t just unfair; it’s costly. We face reduced economic growth across the board when women are denied equal access to education, jobs, and resources.

“Limiting opportunities for half our workforce limits opportunities for everyone. The productivity we lose, the innovations we miss, the talents we waste — these are not merely statistics; they’re lost opportu nities for all of us.”

The cost of gender inequality according to her extends beyond finances; it tears at the very fabric of our society. Higher rates of violence against women and girls, she reiterated, were not just statistics—they represent real lives, families, and communities in pain, stressing that when women’s voices are absent from boardrooms, courtrooms, and legislative chambers, they all miss out on perspectives that could lead to better policies and solutions.

“The challenges we face are not only about breaking glass ceilings; they are about dismantling cycles of violence, discrimination, and marginalisation.

These topics are uncomfortable, but they are vital conversations we need to have. When we stay silent about these issues, we contribute to the problem. Every time a woman is held back by fear, discrimination, or violence, we take a step backward as a society.

“When we work together, change happens more quickly. We have seen it in workplaces where men and women join forces to create more inclusive cultures. We have witnessed it in communities where people collaborate to strengthen legal protections for women.

The key understands that gender equality is not a zero-sum game; when women rise, we all rise,” she said.

Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mrs. Obiageli Orah, said there was a need to open up the horizon, alluding to the mentorship programme announced by Kuku.

Orah further stated that there was need to create more awareness for people to understand what this is all about. According to her, “you need to have a good understanding before you can make up your mind.

We need to create more awareness and be able to put the message the out there for other women to know that they can actually you come into leadership and have a career in aviation. We have women pilots, engineers and administrators.”

