FAAN Probes K1 De Ultimate’s Over Alleged Breach Of Airport Security Rules

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Wednesday said it has commenced an investigation into an incident involving popular Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, over an alleged breach of airport security rules at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

In a statement signed by Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah, FAAN, noted that an altercation occurred on Monday, August 5, 2025, during boarding procedures for a ValueJet Airlines flight (Flight VK 201) headed to Lagos.

New Telegraph gathered that the tensions reportedly escalated when the musician refused to step aside for further checks and moved to the front of the aircraft, refusing to vacate the area despite repeated requests from airline personnel.

FAAN condemned the disruption and emphasised that the matter remains under thorough investigation, assuring the public that all parties found culpable will be held accountable according to the law.

The statement read, “Preliminary investigations confirmed that the passenger was scheduled to board the morning flight to Lagos operated by ValueJet Airlines (Flight VK 201).

“During boarding, the passenger attempted to carry an unidentified liquid substance on board despite repeated warnings from Aviation Security personnel and the Flight Captain.

“As boarding continued, an airline security officer asked the passenger to step aside for further clarification. The passenger allegedly refused and spilt the contents of the flask on the officer, which turned out to be alcohol. The Flight Captain intervened but faced similar resistance.

“After confirming that boarding was complete, she instructed the closure of the aircraft door.

“He was ultimately escorted away by the AVSEC crime unit for further investigation, after which he was released.

“FAAN reiterates its unwavering commitment to the safety and security of all passengers, crew, and airport personnel.

“The Authority will not tolerate any action that compromises operational integrity or undermines aviation safety standards, regardless of the individuals involved.

“FAAN is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, safety, and regulatory compliance across all Nigerian airports,” the statement concluded.