FAAN partners UBA to refurbish E-wing of MMA departure terminal

The partnership between the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the United Bank for Africa (UBA) has yielded infrastructure upgrade at the E-Wing departure terminal of Murtala Mohammed Airport.

This is because facilities at the terminal have been expanded and provided with many state-of-the-art screening facilities as well as a reworked security area that would help elevate the country’s image.

Aside from the newly refurbished terminal, FAAN equally took delivery of four environmentally friendly CNG-powered air-conditioned buses to improve passenger mobility within the airport premises.

During the official commissioning ceremony held at the terminal, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo commended FAAN for its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service to Nigerian travellers.

The Minister lauded the collaborative effort, highlighting the project as part of a series of initiatives aimed at enhancing passenger comfort and entertainment within airport terminals.

He emphasised that the project symbolizes the government’s strategic efforts to improve aviation services while aligning with global standards.

The Managing Director of FAAN, Olubunmi Kuku explained that her organisation would continue to focus on improving facilities and services at airports.

She announced plans for additional investments in cooling systems, equipment upgrades, and modernising infrastructure by 2025, underscoring FAAN’s dedication to ensuring that Nigerians take pride in their airport facilities. Through these ongoing efforts, FAAN aims to create a positive and enjoyable airport experience for all passengers and stakeholders.

Her words: “You can see that we expanded our facilities for the future; hence the use of terminal 2. In addition, we are using terminal D right now and we are moving passengers in here so that we can potentially decongest we are looking at our arrival time and slotting. That way, we are making effective use of the capacity of the terminal as well as the timing of flights arriving and landing.”

The Group Managing Director of UBA, Oliver Alawuba said for 22 years, UBA has maintained a mutually beneficial relationship with FAAN, adding that the event was a testament to the power of such collaborations.

