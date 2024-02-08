FAAN: Multiple Screening Layers Causing Chaotic Travel Experiences

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku has expressed concern over multiple travel experiences at many of the country’s airports, particularly the international aerodromes. The FAAN boss advised that security agencies should be consolidated to ensure that passengers undergo one seamless screening process.

The fact that presently passengers have to undergo multiple screening layers, she added, leaves them with bad travel experiences. She decried the proliferation of protocol services by the personnel of various agencies, calling for immediate stoppage, noting that it contravenes Executive Order 001 of 2017 of the Federal Government and undermines protocol activities of the FAAN protocol unit and that of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She disclosed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had the sole responsibility of attending to designated government officials and urged agencies to liaise with them when they need to facilitate their principals/officials, while the Passenger Support Service (PSS) of FAAN handles corporate organisations as these services are been paid for.

She called on airlines and security agencies in the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA) Lagos to prioritise passenger facilitation and comfort as well as the needs of the airports as an integral part of their duties. This she said must be done to ensure passengers have a good travelling experience. Kuku made this call during her maiden interactive session with the Airline Operators Committee (AOC) and heads of security agencies under the auspices of the Airport Security Committee at the airport on Tuesday.

She addressed the various concerns of the airports especially the state of infrastructure, which she said may not change overnight, but in the interim, some stop-gap measures were being put in place to create some comfort while the major issues are addressed gradually.

The airline operators also shared their pain with her, stating issues with the baggage belts and the entire Baggage Handling System (BHS), the re-opening of the E Wing, payment for Avio bridges that are not working properly, the general ambiance of the airports and among others. Some of the operators thanked her for her considerate approach in getting them involved in her plans for the Airport.