FAAN Moves To End Extortion At Nigeria Airports

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria has come up with a scheme to fish out and sanction perpetrators, in order to put an end to the extortion of passengers at the airports.

The Managing Director, FAAN, Mr Kabir Mohammed, made this known while receiving a delegation of the Abuja Transport and Aviation Correspondents led by the Vice Chairman, Francisca Ogar at his office in Abuja.

Mohammed, who gave assurance of FAAN’s commitment to a better travel experience for passengers, said that it was in the interest of the country to maintain a good reputation.

He said, “Because of the complaints on extortion by passengers especially in Lagos airport but it is not limited to Lagos alone, even in Abuja as airport manager I had to tackle some of those issues so whatever we want to do in Lagos by using the services of mystery passengers to help tackle that, as time goes on wherever we have the same issues we intend to use the same measure.”

Mr Mohammed also said that efforts were on to get the cooling systems operating optimally, a measure he said was not just for the festive season but would be sustained beyond the season.

According to him, “As much as it is coming very close to the festive season, probably the process we put in place did not get to start giving us results before this time but it is not just meant for the festive season, it is meant to go beyond that as our intention is to sustain it beyond the period.”

He called on passengers who have complaints not to hesitate to call the numbers that have been put out by FAAN including his, saying steps will be taken to address every complaint.

Responding, the Vice-chairman of ATACA commended the MD for his open-door policy and readiness to engage the media. She assured FAAN that the association is willing to partner with FAAN in the dissemination of timely and relevant information to the traveling public as well as contributing their quota to the growth of the aviation sector in Nigeria.

ATACA delegation had the Secretary General Gabriel Agbeja, the Assistant Secretary, Amina Aminu, the Treasurer, Mr Saanyol Tyav, Ex-officio Chris Agabi, Amadin Uyi the Abuja Bureau Chief of News Central, and Adeola Akinbobola of Blue Print Newspaper in Attendance.