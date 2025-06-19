FAAN MD Pledges Commitment To Staff Welfare

Share

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, has called on aviation stakeholders to prioritise investment in project development to enhance bankability and attract investors.

According to a statement issued in Abuja by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mrs. Obiageli Orah, Kuku made the appeal on Monday, June 16, 2025, during her opening address at the Biennial FAAN Joint Trade Unions Conference 2025, held at the Abdurahaman Danbazau Conference Centre, Abuja.

She stressed the importance of conducting thorough market studies, feasibility assessments, and developing robust business cases to ensure sustainable growth in the aviation sector.

Highlighting the pivotal role of cargo operations in the industry’s future, Kuku noted that investment in this area must be guided by clear return-on-investment expectations, backed by comprehensive data. She pointed out that although FAAN had established the Directorate of Cargo Development and Services, further support and data-driven studies are required to attract investor confidence.

On staff welfare, Kuku reaffirmed FAAN’s commitment to improving working conditions, disclosing that the newly negotiated conditions of service—developed in collaboration with union representatives—are ready for submission to the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

She also noted ongoing efforts to review staff training programmes and international travel budgets, with the aim of ensuring more inclusive coverage.

Addressing concerns over medical facilities, Kuku admitted that improvements were necessary and revealed that FAAN is exploring partnership opportunities to enhance healthcare access for staff. She further disclosed plans to procure operational vehicles for airports and renovate staff quarters to improve living conditions.

In terms of airport management, the FAAN boss stressed the importance of key performance indicators (KPIs) in ensuring efficiency, accountability, and improved service delivery among airport managers and department heads.

Kuku expressed gratitude to the aviation unions—NUATE, ATSSSAN, and ANAP—for their ongoing cooperation, and urged delegates to use the conference as a platform to strategise for the sector’s progress.

“This conference serves as a pivotal platform to address our concerns. By championing a just culture—which emphasises fairness and accountability in safety practices—and a just transition, which supports equitable shifts towards sustainable aviation, stakeholders can collectively drive meaningful change,” she stated.

Reaffirming FAAN’s openness to dialogue and dedication to staff welfare, Kuku assured the unions that management remains committed to constructive engagement, honest dialogue, and practical solutions to workplace challenges.

“I urge you, dear union delegates, to utilise this conference to strategise with foresight, engage with purpose, and emerge with resolutions that reflect both the aspirations of your members and the realities of our shared environment. Let us work together to protect jobs, enhance conditions of service, and strengthen the sector—not through conflict, but through cooperation,” she concluded.

