FAAN MD, Kuku, Hailed For Promoting Hospitality Sub-Sector

Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, has received commendations for her vision and determination in boosting and promoting the hospitality sub-sector of the aviation industry as part of the agency’s overall airport development plan.

President of the Airports Fire and Safety Multipurpose Cooperative Society, (AFSMCS), owners and managers of the famous Firecoop Aviators’ Lodge, Alhaji Saheed Sadiq, disclosed that since the assumption of office of the FAAN MD, the facility had witnessed increase in it patronage following Kuku’s intervention in repositioning the facility.

The facility is jointly owned by cooperators in the aviation industry from FAAN, NAMA, NCAA, NSIB, NUATE, ATSSSAN, ANAP, NAFSA and the Murtala Muhammad Airport School.

At the commissioning of the facility, the FAAN Chief Executive Officer, who was represented by the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mrs Obiageli Orah, affirmed that the development of the lodge was part of her vision to improve seamless passengers facilitation and movement around the three terminals at the Lagos airport.

Kuku had affirmed that boosting hospitality infrastructure around the country’s airports is pivotal to ensuring security, passengers’ safety, comfort and timely arrival to the airports to catch their flights.

Kuku said: “The Firecoop Aviators’ Lodge is strategically located between the domestic and international wing of the Lagos airport.

This to us is cheering as it allows easy access to the terminals here at the airport without the attendant traffic challenges we do encounter when coming from other locations.

“FAAN will continue to partner with the managers of the Firecoop Aviators’ Lodge in improving passengers’ experience around the Lagos airport as I firmly believe its state-of-the-art facilities aptly fit the standard we desire to create and expect facilities that will help reposition our industry in the direction we so much desire for the industry.”

Commending Kuku for her vision for the hospitality sector, Sadiq said the facility had never had it so good since the appointment of Kuku whom he said had ensured that the lodge continues a 24-hour power supply among other developments on the facility.

Sadiq said: “The role FAAN has played in the whole of this investment cannot be overemphasised. The agency as a strategic partner in the management of staff welfare has played a very pivotal role in this investment.

The energy we are consuming here today is courtesy of FAAN and we remain eternally grateful to the management for the laudable support. Our partnership remains symbiotic.”

He explained: “Looking at the investment from the hospitality angle, it is playing an important role in facilitating passengers travelling seamlessly to the airport, the proximity is there, and you are looking at the international airport there and the local airport here.

This investment is strategic in achieving that for the travelling public, tourism wise this place is very central to attracting travellers vis a vis easing the movement of passengers to the airport terminals here in Lagos.”

