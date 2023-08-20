FAAN MD Denies Buying Any Official Vehicle

The Managing Director of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr Kabir Yusuf Muhammed, has denied approving money for the purchase of an official vehicle.

A statement signed by Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, Director, Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, said that since his assumption of office, Muhammed did not have any official car and did not buy any for anyone.

The statement reads: “This is to inform the general public that the claim by Sahara Reporters that FAAN Managing Director, Mr Kabir Yusuf Muhammed approved N200 Million for the purchase of Toyota Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary Edition for himself as his official vehicle is false.

“Since his assumption of office, FAAN MD does not have any official car and did not buy any for anyone.

“When some old vehicles were refurbished for the newly appointed Directors, the MD was given one but he had to return it because the vehicles did not go round.

“A contract for the Procurement of operation vehicles was awarded by the former Managing Director. They are yet to be supplied.

“The vehicle he is using to work does not belong to FAAN. The vehicle’s registration number could be verified through the appropriate authorities.

“FAAN has observed with great concern that agents of doom have resorted to the use of the media to distract the new Managing Director from the good work he has started in repositioning FAAN to greater heights.

“We, therefore, use this medium to appeal to reporters to authenticate the veracity of their reports before going public.”