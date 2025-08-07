FAAN: Man With Alcohol Who Moved In Front Of Airplane, Culprits To Face Sanctions

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) yesterday gave a vivid account of an incident involving a passenger on a ValueJet aircraft. A video of a man attempting to stop a ValueJet aeroplane from departing the Abuja Airport on Tuesday had gone viral.

The man said to be a popular Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAN 1), was nearly crushed by one of the wings of the aircraft as the aircraft departed the airport, eliciting suspension of the two pilots by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for unprofessional conduct.

The Director of Public Affairs of FAAN, Mrs. Obiageli Orah, said preliminary investigations confirmed that the passenger was scheduled to board the morning flight to Lagos operated by ValueJet Airlines (Flight VK 201)., adding that during boarding, the passenger attempted to carry an unidentified liquid substance on board despite repeated warnings from Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel and the Flight Captain.

By international aviation security standards— specifically, Nigeria’s National Civil Aviation Security Programme (NCASP) and ICAO Annexe 17—liquids exceeding 100ml are not permitted through security screening unless medically necessary and properly declared. The passenger, according to her, was informed of this regulation but reportedly declined to comply.

Orah said: “As boarding continued, an airline security officer asked the passenger to step aside for further clarification. The passenger allegedly refused and spilt the contents of the flask on the officer, which turned out to be alcohol.

The Flight Captain intervened but faced similar resistance. “After confirming that boarding was complete, she instructed the closure of the aircraft door. “At this juncture, the passenger moved to the front of the aircraft and refused to leave the area despite repeated requests.”