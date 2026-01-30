FAAN Launches Nigeria’s First Fully Electric Airport Shuttle Service

…Partners NEV

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has launched Nigeria’s first fully electric airport-to-city shuttle bus service, marking a historic milestone in the country’s transition to sustainable transport and low-carbon aviation access.

The initiative, unveiled at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, is being delivered in partnership with NEV Electric, Nigeria’s first and premier electric vehicle manufacturer, and Possible Electric Mobility, the country’s largest electric vehicle fleet operator.

The service deploys Nigerian-manufactured NEV T6 electric buses to transport passengers between the airport and major city terminals, including hotels, business districts, and key government offices. Abuja serves as the pilot city, with plans for expansion to other international airports nationwide.

Transitioning from diesel to electric buses is projected to reduce emissions by approximately 74 per cent, equating to an annual saving of around 1,327 tonnes of COE. This represents a significant contribution toward Nigeria’s climate goals and FAAN’s sustainability roadmap.

Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director of FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, said: “Improving connectivity to the airport is a critical pillar of our surface access strategy.

“The introduction of the Nigerian-made NEV T6 electric bus fleet represents a major step in our efforts to make travel to and from our airports cleaner, quieter, and more efficient.”

“Possible Electric Mobility will operate the fleet, with services initially running every 30 minutes during the pilot phase.

“Routes, schedules, and ticketing information will be published following the operational test period.

“NEV Electric has locally produced over 800 electric vehicles across micromobility, pickups, minibuses, and BRT buses, reinforcing Nigeria’s position as a rising hub for electric vehicle manufacturing.”

The launch ceremony was attended by the Chairman of FAAN, the managing director, FAAN executive directors, senior government officials, the CEO of NEV Electric, the leadership of Possible Electric Mobility, investors, and other distinguished guests.

The electric buses deployed under the initiative are manufactured locally by NEV Electric Motors, Nigeria’s leading electric vehicle manufacturer.

Beyond vehicle production, NEV Electric Motors also works with its operating partner, Possible Electric Mobility, to structure financing and deployment models that enable the sustainable operation of electric bus services such as the airport shuttle.

This integrated approach allows electric mass transit solutions to be produced, financed, and operated locally, with plans to scale across airports and cities nationwide.

Also speaking, the head of Fleet Operations for Possible EVS, Abimbola Gyer, said, “We have partnered with NEV Electric, the manufacturer of the electric buses, and then we’ll begin operations moving passengers from the airport to the city centre, one stop, one location. And as demand continues, we will expand our hub.

“The operations will start from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. The price is 10,000 Naira per passenger. This is to encourage customers’ easy access to transportation from the airport and to use zero-emission buses. Thank you. So, we only operate the buses. We have 10 buses in our fleet for the operations.”