FAAN Insists On Enforcing Cashless Revenue Transactions At Airports

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Oluwaseun Kuku, has vowed to eliminate revenue leakages across the nation’s airports through the full enforcement of electronic payment and collection systems, marking a significant shift in the authority’s financial and operational framework.

She made this disclosure after appearing before the House of Representatives Committee on Finance, led by Hon. James Faleke, on Tuesday. The committee is conducting a Revenue Monitoring Exercise covering the 2023–2025 fiscal years, with a focus on strengthening revenue accountability among government agencies.

Kuku explained that FAAN has deployed comprehensive mechanisms to ensure that all revenues generated at airports—particularly at toll gates and other collection points—are efficiently captured, transparently processed, and fully remitted to the Federal Government.

According to her, the move aligns with the federal government’s broader fiscal reform agenda, aimed at plugging financial leakages, enhancing transparency, and improving internally generated revenue across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The MD noted that although the enforcement of the cashless regime has caused temporary inconvenience for some airport users, the reform is both strategic and long overdue.

“This initiative is about accountability and sustainability,” she said. “We are ensuring that every kobo due to the federal government is collected without leakages, while also improving operational efficiency.”

Kuku clarified that the transition did not begin abruptly. Preparatory steps, including public sensitization campaigns, advertisements, and stakeholder engagements commenced in mid-2025 to adequately prepare airport users for the shift from cash transactions to electronic payments.

“The enforcement itself only commenced on Sunday,” she explained, adding that the renewed momentum followed directives to strengthen collection mechanisms and eliminate systemic leakages.

While acknowledging traffic congestion at some airport toll gates in the early days of implementation, Kuku described the situation as a temporary adjustment phase. She appealed to Nigerians for patience and cooperation, assuring that the system would stabilize as more users adopt the various electronic payment channels available.

“We understand the initial discomfort, but this is a transition that will ultimately benefit everyone,” she said.

Kuku also dispelled misconceptions that FAAN’s newly introduced cashless cards are the sole payment option. She stressed that the policy does not restrict users to a single platform but simply eliminates physical cash transactions.

“Currently, four primary payment options are available at airport toll gates: Annual E-Tags, designed for frequent users to enable seamless drive-through access without stopping for manual processing; VIP Stickers, which provide expedited passage for approved users; personal bank ATM cards, including contactless/NFC-enabled cards that allow tap-and-go transactions; and widely used domestic payment cards, including Verve cards, which are compatible with the system,” she explained.

She encouraged Nigerians to check with their banks for contactless or NFC-enabled ATM cards, noting that these significantly reduce transaction time compared to traditional PIN-based cards.

Kuku stressed that enhanced revenue collection would directly impact service delivery, infrastructure maintenance, and long-term airport modernization projects across the country.

“This process will run its course. We plead with Nigerians to be proactive, obtain the necessary payment tools before arriving at the airport and support this initiative. The ultimate goal is better service delivery, improved infrastructure, and a more transparent system that works for everyone,” she appealed.